Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

XPOF stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.