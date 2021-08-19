Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 4857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

