Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.