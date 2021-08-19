Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

