Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $490.70 or 0.01054662 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $942,626.40 and approximately $5,743.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

