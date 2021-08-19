Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

NYSE WK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,527. Workiva has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $140.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock valued at $96,488,775. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

