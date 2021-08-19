Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.46

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 5054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

