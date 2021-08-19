Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

