Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 950.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000.

NYSEARCA:NJAN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83.

