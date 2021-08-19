Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 356 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

