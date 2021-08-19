Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $167,169.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00130421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00150876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.60 or 1.00457251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00894229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars.

