Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.75.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.