Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.75

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 68604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRWSY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.75.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.