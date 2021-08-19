Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.40 and last traded at $212.42. 13,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 742,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,806,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

