Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.40 and last traded at $212.42. 13,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 742,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.41.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,806,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
