WINk (WIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

