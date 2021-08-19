WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of WIMI opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 386,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

