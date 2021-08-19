Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of WLMS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 467,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,805. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Williams Industrial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.