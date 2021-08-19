Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,163 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after acquiring an additional 321,684 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 184,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

