Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

HP stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

