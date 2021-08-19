Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

