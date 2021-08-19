Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 9,462 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 63.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.2% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

PBA opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

