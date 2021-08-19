Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 9,462 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 250,336 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 226,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

