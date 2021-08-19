Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 31,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

