Whittier Trust Co. Has $805,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

