Whittier Trust Co. Has $672,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

