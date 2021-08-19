Whittier Trust Co. Has $425,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 14.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.