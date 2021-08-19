Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.34.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

