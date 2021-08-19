Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.60.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$54.38 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.