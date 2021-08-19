WHALE Price Reaches $11.43 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $11.43 or 0.00025532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $71.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00131946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00150862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,790.76 or 1.00068587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00885790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

