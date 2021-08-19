Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,055. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

