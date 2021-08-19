Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,008 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.84. 21,002,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988,750. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

