Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 138,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 30,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,512. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.75 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

