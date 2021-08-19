Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,200. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

