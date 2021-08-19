Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,338 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,610 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 162,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

