Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 3,210 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $21,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $3,624.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139.28.

On Monday, July 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $18.00.

JMP stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. JMP Group LLC has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

