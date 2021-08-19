Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $437,000 Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $691,000.

Shares of HPS stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

