Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,250,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

NDSN opened at $227.07 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $229.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

