Wedbush Securities Inc Buys 2,050 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,488.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $3,624.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $7,139.28.

On Monday, July 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

JMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.