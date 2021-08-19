Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,143 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $250,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.75. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

