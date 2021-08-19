Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $634,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,134,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,584,848. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NARI opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

