Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $247.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

