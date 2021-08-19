Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $414,899. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

