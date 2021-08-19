Wedbush Comments on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

KNTE stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $784.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

