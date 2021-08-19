Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,382,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $263.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.79. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $275.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.