Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 51,627 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,627 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

