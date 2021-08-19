Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,149 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $165.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,335,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.35 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

