Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,085. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.53.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.