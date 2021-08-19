Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOBU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of SCOBU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

