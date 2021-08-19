Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,089 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVACU. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 11.9% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of TVACU stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

