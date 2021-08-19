Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 13,100 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIIU. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,020,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 300.0% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $323,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 9,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.