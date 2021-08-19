Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 10,430 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCHGU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

